Lebanon, MO (KTRS) The newborn baby girl who was the subject of Tuesday’s Amber Alert is found safe.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the little girl was found at around 8:30 Tuesday night in Laclede County.

The alert was issued Tuesday afternoon out of Lebanon, Missouri, when Steven Bohlinger and another man were supposed to take the child to a hospital for postnatal care, but never arrived.

It is not clear how the child was found, or if any charges are pending.