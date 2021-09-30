JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri (AP) — Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway is suing a state board that investigated her after she issued critical audits of Sen. Josh Hawley over his use of funds while he was Missouri Attorney General. Galloway says in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that the State Board of Accountancy is threatening to discipline her and her staff after she issued an audit in 2018 saying that Hawley potentially used state funds for his successful run for the U.S. Senate. In response, Hawley asked the accountancy board to investigate Galloway. In her lawsuit, Galloway is asking a Cole County judge to find that the board’s powers don’t apply to government agencies reviewed by the state auditor.