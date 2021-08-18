(AP) — Attorneys for St. Louis County and the Missouri Attorney General’s office told a judge they are deadlocked in negotiations over a mask mandate in the county. Circuit Judge Ellen Ribaudo on Wednesday gave the attorneys until 11 a.m. Thursday to continue negotiations. St. Louis County health officials issued a mask mandate on July 26 for indoor public places and on public transportation. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued to stop the mandate and Ribaudo issued a temporary restraining order. If the two sides can’t reach an agreement, Ribaudo will decide the issue.