(KTRS) On Tuesday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has filed a lawsuit against Jim Bakker and Morningside Church Productions, Inc. for misrepresentations about the effectiveness of “Silver Solution” as a treatment for 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The lawsuit alleges that in a February 12, 2020 Jim Bakker Show production that aired nationwide, Bakker and guest Sherill Sellman, a “naturopathic doctor”, claimed that “Silver Solution” can cure coronavirus. Report any and all instances of price gouging or other COVID-19 scams to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222