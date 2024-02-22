AT&T says it has restored wireless coverage after an outage knocked out cellphone service on its network across the U.S. for hours. A statement from the Dallas-based company Thursday says it has service to all its affected customers. Outage tracker Downdetector noted that outages began at about 3:30 a.m. ET and peaked at around 73,000 reported incidents. AT&T had more than 58,000 outages around noon ET, in locations including Houston, Atlanta and Chicago. The carrier has more than 240 million subscribers, the country’s largest. By 3:30 p.m. ET, the reports were down to fewer than 3,000.