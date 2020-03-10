Beijing, China (AP) — Asian stock markets have rebounded from record-setting declines after U.S. futures rose on President Donald Trump’s announcement he would ask for a tax cut and other steps to ease the pain of a spreading coronavirus outbreak. The gains follow Wall Street’s biggest one-day drop since the 2008 global crisis. Oil prices also bounced back from a record-setting fall. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Markets plunged Monday after a squabble among major oil producers about output levels caused crude prices to plummet 25%. Monday’s global selloff also reflected alarm over mounting economic damage from the coronavirus that emerged in China in December.