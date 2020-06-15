Beijing, China (AP) — Beijing has reinstated measures to control the spread of the coronavirus amid a growing outbreak. Many of Beijing’s new cases have been traced to a wholesale market that supplies much of the capital’s meat and vegetables. The recent daily numbers have been China’s highest daily totals in two months. Beijing has suspended the restart of some classes and reversed the relaxation of some social isolation measures. Beijing also closed the Xinfadi food market and ordered testing of its workers and isolation of anyone who went there.