WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris will make the closing argument for her presidential campaign from the same site where Donald Trump fomented the Capitol insurrection. Her campaign hopes it offers a stark visualization of the alternate futures that voters face if she or Trump takes over the Oval Office. One week out from Election Day, the vice president was to use her 7:30 p.m. ET address from the grassy Ellipse near the White House to pledge to Americans that she will work to improve their lives while arguing that her Republican opponent is only in it for himself. With time running out, Harris and Trump have both sought big moments to try to shift momentum their way.