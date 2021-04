ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 28-year-old man is in custody in the shooting deaths of a 7-year-old girl and her father in St. Louis. Police announced Thursday the suspect was booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. Investigators say 26-year-old Darrion Rankin-Fleming and his daughter, Dmyah Fleming, were shot while sitting in a car on Jan. 24 in the city’s Central West End. Police have not released a motive for the shooting.