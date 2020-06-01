(KTRS) A 28-year old St. Louis man has been arrested and charged in connection with the March 31st shooting death of 19-year old Kashus Campbell. Thomas Williams is charged with first degree murder, armed criminal action, and one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. Bond was denied. Police discovered Campbell’s body in a vehicle in the 5-thousand block of Maple, he had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. A preliminary investigation suggests the incident occurred in the 41-hundred block of 22nd St. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371.