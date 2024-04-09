PHOENIX (AP) — A near-total ban on abortions is set to take effect in Arizona. The Arizona Supreme Court says the state can enforce its long-dormant law making abortion illegal in all cases except when a mother’s life is at stake. Enforcement can take effect in 14 days. The ruling examined an 1864 law that predates Arizona’s statehood. It provides no exceptions for rape or incest, but allows abortions if a mother’s life is in danger. The state’s high court ruling reviewed a 2022 decision by the state Court of Appeals that said doctors couldn’t be charged for performing the procedure in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.