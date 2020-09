East St. Louis, IL (KTRS) An area man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man who was shot and killed in the metro east in August.

Illinois State Police say that 30-year-old Darron Chairs Jr. was charged Friday by the State’s Attorney’s Office.

The incident occurred on August 3rd at the Samuel Gompers Housing Complex in East St. Louis. That’s where Chairs allegedly shot white Domonick White. Chairs is being held at the St. Clair County Jail on $1 Million bond.