St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A fugitive is facing federal firearms and drug charges after being apprehended as a part of “Operation Legend.”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, 28-year-old Troy Jackson was charged Thursday with 3 counts – including possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and 2 firearm offenses.

The criminal complaint says that back on July 2nd, a warrant was issued for Jackson for violating his parole following his imprisonment for 1st-degree burglary. He was also wanted on 1st degree murder.

On Sunday, investigators learned that he was staying at an area hotel using an alias. He was found to be in possession of a firearm and fentanyl. He then confessed to being a drug dealer.