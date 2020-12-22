ST. LOUIS (KTRS) – Mathews-Dickey Boys’ and Girls’ Club will soon be joining the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis family of clubs. The clubs released a statement saying the Boards of Directors and staffs of both clubs care deeply about the future of the children in this community and have been exploring ways to collaborate to serve more youth for years. Collectively, both Clubs have served millions of children in the region for more than 113 years. The agreement preserves the Mathews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club name, location and nationally recognized youth sports programs. The merger will take effect on Jan. 1.