Arch Grants has announced winners of this year’s startup competition. Arch Grants is a non-profit designed to both attract and retain entrepreneurs in St.Louis ,and to ignite economic development . 22 startups have been awarded a total of $1.9 million in grant funding and have pledged to base their businesses in STL for at least one year. Each company will receive $75,000 plus an additional 25 grand if they are not now in STL, but agree to relocate here. These new grant winners include not only local businesses, but others from across the country, as well as from Canada, India, and Argentina. This years winners cover a wide spectrum.. There’s a STL company that provides location information for 911 calls, another that offers a platform designed to increase communication between voters, there’s a New York based virtual dermatology business, and a company now in India that makes fabrics for custom-sized garments. Arch Grants describes it’s awards as investments in STL’s future. Steve Potter, KTRS News.