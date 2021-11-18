BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery has testified that the 25-year-old Black man did not speak, show a weapon or threaten him in any way before he raised his shotgun and pointed it at him. On his second day of testimony Thursday, Travis McMichael said he was “under the impression” that Arbery could be a threat because he was running straight at him and he had seen Arbery trying to get into the truck of a neighbor. McMichael is one of three white men on trial for murder. He and his father and a neighbor chased down Arbery after seeing him running through their neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020.