By DAVE COLLINS Associated Press

An early spring nor’easter is hammering the Northeast with heavy snow, rain and high winds, with some northern areas expected to get up to two feet of snow. Around 670,000 homes and businesses remain without power Thursday afternoon from West Virginia to Maine. Police say a falling tree in a New York City suburb killed a woman late Wednesday afternoon. Dozens of flights to and from area airports have been canceled or delayed, and schools and government offices are closed in many towns. The storm comes as several other states continue to clean up from tornadoes and other intense weather that was blamed for at least two deaths earlier in the week.