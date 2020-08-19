BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Apple has become the first U.S. company to boast a market value of $2 trillion as technology continues to reshape a world where smartphones are like appendages and digital services are like instruments orchestrating people’s lives. The iPhone maker reached the $2 trillion milestone in Wednesday’s stock market trading, just two years after Apple became the first U.S. company with a $1 trillion market value. It comes amid a devastating pandemic that has shoved the economy into a deep recession. Despite the tough times, many analysts believe Amazon, Microsoft and Google’s corporate parent could soon join apple in the $2 trillion club.