DALLAS (AP) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has traveled to Mexico for a family vacation as his home state struggles with a powerful winter storm that’s left many residents without power or safe drinking water. The high-profile Republican senator traveled with his family for a long-planned trip to Cancun and he was expected to return immediately. That’s according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to share private conversations. The revelation opens Cruz to significant criticism in Texas and beyond as he contemplates the possibility of a second presidential run in 2024. The two-term senator’s current term expires in early 2025.