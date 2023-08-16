AP POLL-TRUMP-INDICTMENTS — Chart. A new poll shows Americans are deeply divided along party lines in their views of President Donald Trump’s actions in the most recent criminal charges brought against him. The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that about half of Americans say Trump’s alleged attempt to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 vote count was illegal. This chart is current as of August 16, 2023, and will not update. Source: AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research Associated Press.