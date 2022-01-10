JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s largest anti-abortion group is pressing state lawmakers to aggressively redraw the state’s congressional districts to favor Republicans. A plan put forth by Republican legislative leaders would essentially keep Missouri’s same political balance, with Republicans likely to win six U.S. House seats and Democrats two. Missouri Right to Life on Monday urged state lawmakers to draw a map likely to elect seven Republicans and one Democrat to increase the likelihood of anti-abortion policies being enacted in Washington. Some Republican members of the House redistricting committee expressed concerns that the tactic could backfire if the map is challenged in court.