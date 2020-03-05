Cookeville, TN (AP) — In the Tennessee community hardest hit by devastating tornadoes, the few houses still standing have become beacons of hope. One of those belongs to Amy and Darrell Jennings. The Jennings have welcomed friends and neighbors into their house in Putnam County and are trying to help survivors recover some of their belongings from the rubble. A tornado tore a 2-mile-long path through the county early Tuesday, killing 18 people, including five children under 13. The tornado was one of at least two that swept through the state Tuesday, killing at least 24 people all together.