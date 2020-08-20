(KTRS) American Airlines will drop flights to 15 smaller U.S. cities in October when a federal requirement to serve those communities ends. The airline blamed low demand during the coronavirus pandemic, which has triggered a massive slump in air travel and huge losses for the carriers. Airlines and their labor unions are seeking billions in new taxpayer relief. American said its schedule covering Oct. 7 through Nov. 3 will drop flights to Midwest regional cities including Sioux City, Iowa, Springfield, Illinois, Joplin, Missouri and Stillwater, OK. American Airlines lost more than $2 billion in its most recent quarter.