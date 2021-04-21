American Airlines (AA) has announced it will begin service from St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) to Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) beginning November 2, 2021.

The airline will operate two flights daily from STL to BOS using Airbus 319s. The first flight out of STL will be at 7:30 a.m. A second flight to BOS is scheduled to depart at 3:00 p.m. Flights arriving from BOS are scheduled at 2:05 and 9:35 p.m. This schedule will make it possible for daily business travel to Beantown. A person can arrive at BOS just after 11:00 a.m. and will be able to depart as late as 7:30 p.m. that same day.

“We are thrilled that American Airlines plans to add this service,” said Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, STL Director. “The schedule American Airlines will be offering with this added Boston market, twice daily, will be beneficial to both leisure and business travelers as they make plans to visit Massachusetts and the surrounding area. We are pleased American Airlines recognizes the strength of our region with this new service.”

“We are pleased to strengthen our network at STL with new nonstop service to Boston just in time for the winter holiday season,” said Brian Znotins, American Airlines Vice President of Network Planning. “As more customers return to the skies, we look forward to welcoming more Missourians to fly with us and further connecting them with our global network.”

AA ticketing operations are in Terminal 1. The airline’s gates are located in Concourse C. AA has 16 percent market share of enplaned passengers at STL.