Sensi smart thermostats help customers reduce energy use, cut costs

ST. LOUIS (March 16, 2021) – St. Louis consumers seeking to lower heating costs while doing their part to reduce energy use now have a powerful tool. Emerson and Ameren Missouri are teaming up to give away Emerson’s Sensi smart thermostats to Ameren Missouri customers.

Through instant discounts and participation in the Peak Time Savings program, Ameren Missouri customers can get Emerson’s Sensi smart thermostat at no cost other than the required sales tax. Participants can save on their bill while using top-rated technology that allows them to control their thermostat from anywhere with a smartphone. To get a Sensi smart thermostat, customers can visit AmerenMissouri.com/SaveSmart.

“Smart thermostats are an easy way to manage your home’s comfort while cutting down on energy use – a win for customers and the environment,” said Jamie Froedge, executive president of Emerson’s Commercial & Residential Solutions business. “Using Sensi thermostat’s advanced features, users can create their ideal environment, ensuring personal comfort without the added cost of needlessly running their HVAC system or taxing the energy grid.”

Emerson’s Sensi smart thermostat – the first to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – can help customers save money by heating and cooling homes more efficiently through features like flexible scheduling, remote access and geofencing to detect their smartphone’s location and automatically adjust the temperature. The Sensi thermostat is easy to install and integrates with smart home platforms including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit and SmartThings.

“Summer will be here soon and we want to give more families access to this energy and cost-saving technology,” said Shelly Harmon, manager of energy efficiency and renewables at Ameren Missouri. “Now is the perfect time to get an easy-to-install Sensi smart thermostat that will help you stay comfortable and save money.”

The Sensi thermostat giveaway is just one component of Ameren Missouri’s residential energy efficiency program. Customers also have the power to save on LED lightbulbs, HVAC systems and other products that use less energy. Find more ways to save at AmerenMissouriSavings.com.

Recipients of the Sensi smart thermostat must enroll in the Peak Time Savings program. Peak Time Savings helps keep heating and cooling costs down for the customer and community while using cleaner energy and keeping the customer in control. On the occasional peak hot days that create a heavier demand for energy, the program pre-cools your home which helps you stay comfortable. Participants in the Peak Time Savings program receive a yearly bonus of $25 on their energy statements.

For a full list of participation requirements, visit AmerenMissouri.com/SaveSmart. To learn more about Emerson’s Sensi smart thermostats, visit Sensi.Emerson.com or connect with Sensi thermostat on Facebook or Twitter.

About Ameren Missouri

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company’s electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri’s mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 132,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company’s service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.