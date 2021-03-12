Ameren Illinois Reminds Customers When Setting Clocks Forward

to Restock Family’s Home Emergency Kit for Spring Storm Season

COLLINSVILLE, IL (March 11, 2021) – When Ameren Illinois customers set their clocks forward one hour for the beginning of Daylight Saving Time March 14, the company suggests it’s the right time to restock or even create the family’s home emergency kit in preparation for the spring and summer storm season.

“While many of us lose sleep about moving our clocks ahead one hour for Daylight Saving Time, this annual ritual has become an important safety reminder for all of us to check or change the batteries in our smoke detectors,” said Karen Boulanger, Director of Safety, Ameren Illinois. “Safety is paramount at Ameren Illinois, which is why we are encouraging our customers to remember to update more than just their clocks. Daylight Saving Time is the perfect time to restock or create a family emergency preparedness kit in the event of an emergency or a storm causes a power outage.”

It is important to remind every family member where the emergency preparedness kit is located. Verifying that the kit has updated supplies and other essentials is necessary should a spring or summer storm cause a power outage or a disaster strikes.

Ameren Illinois recommends an emergency preparedness kit stocked with the following essential items and supplies and stored in a dry area:

o Water bottles o Non-perishable food items o First-aid kit o Medicines o Sleeping bag/blanket o Flashlights/lanterns o Cash (small bills and change) o Batteries o Battery-powered radio o Battery-powered alarm clock o Ice cooler for temporary food or medication storage o List of emergency contacts o Copies of essential documents o Pet supplies, if you have pets Ameren Illinois offers other home preparedness tips should the lights go out: