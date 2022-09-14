A missing persons case of a Berkeley child has been upgraded to an AMBER Alert. Police say 12-year-old Natonja Holmes went missing on Monday. Now police believe she was abducted after viewing surveillance video which shows a black woman wearing a pink hat and turquoise leggings leading Natonja into a minivan outside of Ferguson Middle School. Another woman was also seen in the video surveillance. Natonja is described as black, four-feet-seven, 120 pounds, with braided her. The minivan is described as a blue Kia Sedona with no front or rear license plates. Anyone with any information should call the Missouri Highway Patrol or the Ferguson Police Department.