NEW YORK (AP) — New York City gradually began reopening Monday in a turning point in the three-month-long coronavirus crisis and a test of the city’s discipline. Stores previously deemed nonessential were cleared to reopen for delivery and pickup, though customers cannot yet browse inside. Construction, manufacturing and wholesalers also received the go-ahead to resume work. Unrest over racism and police brutality compounded the challenges facing the nation’s biggest city as it tried to move past three bleak months. New York became the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, with more than 21,000 people dying citywide of confirmed or probable COVID-19.