JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri League of Women Voters, NAACP and two voters are suing to block a photo identification requirement for voting. The plaintiffs on Wednesday asked a local judge to stop the new law from taking effect Sunday. They allege it unconstitutionally restricts voting rights. Their issue is with limits on which IDs can be used for voters to cast regular ballots. The law requires voters to show unexpired government-issued photo IDs. Student IDs and voter registration cards are not allowed. Voters can cast provisional ballots if they don’t have proper ID. The Attorney General’s Office defends state laws against legal challenges. An office spokesman didn’t immediately comment Wednesday.