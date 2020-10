University City, MO (KTRS) An adult and two teenagers are hospitalized following a shooting in University City.

It began shortly after 6 P.M. Wednesday in the 7500 block of Carleton. That’s where police found two 16-year-old’s and a 21-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The shots were fired by the occupants of a Silver PT Cruiser, which was seen fleeing the scene on northbound Hanley.