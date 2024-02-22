The United Way of Greater St.Louis has announced a new partnership with baseball legend Adam Wainwright. Wainwright had an 18 year career with the St.Louis Cardinals, and founded Big League Impact, an organization that creates volunteer opportunities for Major League players in every market to raise money for causes that they care about. With this new partnership, his non-profit and the United Way will be helping people in need in the STL region with basic needs, such as food, healthcare, and education. Wainwright says the goal is simply to help people (AUDIO) Local United Way president Michelel Tucker says this new partnership with Big League Impact is a home-run that will help people in the United Way of Greater St.Louis’ 16 county region in MO and IL. Steve Potter, KTRS News.