COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Senate debate on an abortion ban that would no longer include exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest started Wednesday with the chamber’s three Republican women taking a stand against a bill they said doesn’t respect women and doesn’t respect life. On one side are absolutists who say any abortion ends a life. On the other are conservatives who have been watching developments in other states since Roe v. Wade was overturned. They don’t want to force 14-year-old rape victims to give birth, or have mothers risk death by carrying fetuses that can’t survive outside the womb. Democrats say they won’t help Republicans change an awful bill into a very bad bill.