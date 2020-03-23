St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Anheuser-Busch is getting involved in the effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The company announced on Saturday that it will be producing hand sanitizer, then distributing the bottles across the country.

In a Twitter post, the company said, “We have a long history of supporting our communities and employees – this time is no different. That’s why we are using our supply and logistics network to begin producing and distributing bottles of hand sanitizer to accommodate the growing needs across the United States.”