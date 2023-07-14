ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man who was shocked at least twice with a Taser by a St. Louis police officer Thursday night died within hours. It happened after police were called to a report that a man was was being violent toward emergency medical workers. Police say that when officers ordered the man to come toward them, he tripped and fell into a fence. Police say officers then picked him up and tried to handcuff him, but he slipped away and fell again. Police say an officer then used a Taser on the man, but he continued to struggle. The same officer then applied what’s known as a “drive stun,” which involves placing the Taser directly on the skin. He died early Friday at a hospital.