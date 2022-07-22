ISTANBUL (AP) — Russian and Ukrainian officials have signed deals to safely export wheat and other food staples across the Black Sea. Ukraine is one of the world’s key breadbaskets but a Russian blockade of its ports during the war has threatened food security around the world. The two countries signed separate agreements Friday in Istanbul with Turkey and the U.N. so Ukraine could export 22 million tons of grain and other food stuck in Black Sea ports. The U.N. chief called the deal “a beacon of hope” on the Black Sea that will help millions of hungry people. The head of the Red Cross called the deal “nothing short of lifesaving for people across the world who are struggling to feed their families.”