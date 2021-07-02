ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anheuser-Busch is preparing to open its taps as the U.S. inches closer to a vaccine milestone. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Budweiser brewer promised last month that once 70% of American adults are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, it would buy a beer for anyone 21 or older. The U.S. isn’t yet there; 66.7% of adults had gotten at least one shot as of Friday. But the company went ahead anyway and cracked open its online redemption portal at 11 a.m. Friday for the July 4 weekend.