This week St.Louis Mayor Tishara Jones and Board of Alderman President Megan Green released their plan for the use of the approximately $277 million in Rams settlement money. The Transform STL Act was filed this week by Ward 7 Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier and splits the money into 6 independent funds addressing various needs including streets, affordable housing, neighborhood investment, and children and families. But now, Sonnier told KTRS, they want to hear from the public. Megan Green says the goal is to pass the bill before the general election season next year. Steve Potter, KTRS News.