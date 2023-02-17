MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The mother of Tyre Nichols says none of the five former Memphis, Tennessee, police officers charged with killing her son would look her in the eye in court. The former officers pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder and other charges. Mother RowVaughn Wells said at a news conference after the hearing that the officers will see her at every court date “until we get justice for my son.” They were fired after a police investigation into the Jan. 7 arrest and are out on bond. The case is the latest to prompt nationwide protests and renew public discussion about police brutality.