St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Five people, including an 8-month old boy, are recovering following a drive-by shooting in north city.

It unfolded Saturday night in the 4600 block of Vernon, which is in the city’s Lewis Place neighborhood. That’s where police responded to a call and learned that the victims had been taken to area hospitals.

The child suffered a graze wound to the head, a 32-year-old woman sustained multiple superficial wounds, and a 32-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the back. All 3 were listed in stable condition. They were in a parked car when the shooting happened.

A 26-year-old man and a 33-year-old man standing outside were also shot and injured.

The suspects are described as 3 black men wearing surgical masks driving a dark SUV.