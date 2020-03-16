SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police say five people including an officer and a gunman are dead after a shooting at a gas station in Springfield, Missouri. Police Chief Paul Williams said Monday morning the dead also include three citizens. Williams said police began receiving reports of someone firing shots from a car late Sunday. The car eventually crashed into a Kum & Go gas station and convenience store. Williams said the gunman entered the store and began shooting. Officers Christopher Walsh and Josiah Overton, who arrived at the store first, were shot. The chief says Walsh was killed and Overton suffered non-life threatening injuries. Other officers who entered the store found three people and the gunman dead.