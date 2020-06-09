St. Louis, MO (KTRS) 4 people are in custody following a shooting and police chase in north county.

It began just after 3 P.M. Monday afternoon in the 9800 block of Halls Ferry Road when the occupants of a silver sedan fired shots at another vehicle. Shortly before 7:30 P.M., an officer with the North County Precinct spotted a vehicle matching the description near 270 and Lilac and attempted to stop it.

The driver fled, but hit a pickup at the intersection of Chambers and Riverview. Both vehicles rolled over and became disabled.

The driver of the pickup was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects, a 15, 18, 20, and 23-year-old, were not injured and taken into custody. They were in possession of a gun and suspected narcotics.