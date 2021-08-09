ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aide has resigned amid a furor over sexual harassment allegations against the Democrat. Melissa DeRosa sent a statement to news organizations Sunday night announcing her resignation, about a week after a state attorney general report found the governor had sexually harassed 11 women. DeRosa joined Cuomo’s administration in 2013, eventually becoming one of the governor’s most trusted confidantes. She became his top aide in 2017. DeRosa said in her statement “the past two years have been emotionally and mentally trying.” Cuomo has denied that he ever touched anyone inappropriately, but he acknowledged hugging and kissing aides and other individuals.