O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Nearly three dozen inmates at an eastern Missouri jail have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with five members of the jail staff. A joint statement late Monday from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department and the county health department says the 34 inmates who tested positive included some who showed symptoms and some who did not. None of the inmates or staff members have died, and none required hospitalization. All five staff members have recovered. The inmates who tested positive have been quarantined. Outbreaks are common at jails and prisons, where large numbers of people are confined in crowded spaces.