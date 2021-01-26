ST. LOUIS (KTRS) — $30,000 in reward money is available for tips leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible for the murder of a 7-year-old girl and her father in the Central West End on Sunday. St. Louis Police say Darrion Rankin-Fleming and his daughter Dmyah were fatally shot inside a parked car just before 8 p.m. in the 4000 block of Laclede. Authorities believe Darrion knew the shooter. CrimeStoppers Monday night announced it was doubling its reward from $5,000 to $10,000. This is in addition to the City of St. Louis’ $15,000 reward and a $5,000 reward from the Central West End Neighborhood Security Initiative. In order to be eligible for the CrimeStoppers reward, you must call in your tip to 866-371-8477 (TIPS), e-mail it to them, or submit it via CrimeStoppers’ free P3 app.