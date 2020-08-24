St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Three St. Louisans who made headlines in the days of civil unrest following the death of George Floyd will be featured this week at the Republican National Convention. Mark and Patricia McCloskey speak Monday night to the gathering in Charlotte, North Carolina. They made international news when they were photographed brandishing weapons outside of their Portland Place mansion as protesters walked past on their way to the home of Mayor Lyda Krewson. The McCloskeys came to the attention of President Trump when Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed charges against them. The widow of slain retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn, Ann Dorn, will also speak on Thursday. Captain Dorn was killed during a break-in at Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry.