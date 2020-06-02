St. Louis, MO (KTRS) 3 protesters are facing attempted assault charges related to Sunday’s protests.
According to County Police, 24-year-old Tristen Bartlett of the 300 block of Fillmore and 21-year-old Ruwaida Alrammahi of the 4700 block of Eichelberger attempted to hit a police officers with a fireworks near the Galleria in Richmond Heights. 21-year-old Michael Aron of the 200 block of South Marguerite threw a firework at a police officer in Ferguson.
Bartlett is being held on $75,000 bond. Aron and Alrammahi are each being held on $50,000 bond.