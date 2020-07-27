St. Louis, MO (KTRS) 3 people are recovering after being shot outside of a Laclede’s Landing night club. According to St. Louis Police, officers responded to a shooting call just before 2 o’clock yesterday morning at Big Daddy’s, which is located in the 100 block of Laclede. That’s where people were waiting in line when they heard someone yelling and shots being fired. A 25-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman, and a 31-year-old man were all hit. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition. That investigation is ongoing.