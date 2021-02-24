JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Lottery officials say someone won $3 million on a Mega Millions ticket sold in St. Louis. The lucky winner bought the ticket for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions at a Gas Mart at 209 E. Grand Ave. in St. Louis. The ticket matched all five white ball numbers to win $1 million. The winner also chose the Megaplier option, so the prize was multiplied by the Megaplier number, which was 3. The winning number combination was 5, 7, 9, 20 and 57. The Mega Ball number drawn was 15. The winner has until Aug. 22 to claim the prize.