GRANITE CITY, Ill. (AP) — Three people died and four others were injured Thursday after a fire tore through a Granite City apartment complex. Granite City Fire Chief Rich Wilson says that when fire crews arrived about 12:45 p.m., several people were leaping from a second-floor window to escape flames that had begun to engulf the structure. Wilson says 15 people, including two children, escaped. He says four were taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening. Two men and a woman were unable to escape and died. Their names haven’t been released.