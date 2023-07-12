HIGHLAND, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police say a Greyhound passenger bus crashed into three tractor-trailers parked along a highway exit to a rest area in southern Illinois, killing three people and injuring 14 others, some seriously. State police say the bus was traveling westbound along Interstate 70 in Madison County around 1:55 a.m. when it crashed into the semis. State police say four people were taken to a hospital by helicopter and at least 10 were transported by ambulance. The agency says no one in the tractor-trailers was injured in the crash, about 25 miles east of St. Louis. A Greyhound spokesperson said the bus was traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis.